5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $675,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Kingsgate! This standout home is AMAZING! Why wait for new construction when this home was built in 2021 and is in better than new condition! With 5 bedrooms (plus a bonus room), and 4.5 bathrooms, this home is sure to be LOVE at first sight! The unique floorpan is highlighted with an open concept that includes the living room and kitchen that completely opens with panoramic doors to the screened patio. Features of this beautiful home include: a formal dining room (with enhanced molding), wet bar (with shiplap, built-in shelving, beverage refrigerator, and double sliding barn doors), large laundry room, drop spot just inside the garage, upgraded flooring, and decorative ceiling beams. The dream kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances (including double oven, and gas cook top), large work island with counter seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, updraft, large walk-in pantry, music speakers, and a walk through coffee/beverage area with decorative cabinets and additional counter space. The first floor includes the owners suite with an amazing bathroom, walk-in closet (with built-ins) and access door to the screened porch and an additional bedroom with a full bathroom. The second floor includes 3 additional bedrooms, bonus room, 2 full bathrooms and walk in attic space (partially heated/cooled). The exterior of this home features a 3 car garage (with upgraded side mount door openers), front porch, screened in back porch (with built-in shelving, gas fireplace and mantle), concrete patio, rain gutters, and sprinkler system in both the front and back yard. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this gorgeous home has to offer!

