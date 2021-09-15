5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $675,000

Welcome home to the sought after neighborhood of Forest Lake Shores! The splendor of this home begins from the moment you enter the half circle driveway. This custom built home is truly spectacular and has all upgrades and desirable features you are looking for. With over 4,400 sq. ft, 5 bedrooms (plus a game room, theater room, and bonus room), and 4.5 bathrooms, this home has the perfect space for your family! The first floor of this home includes the owners suite, foyer, dining room, living room, kitchen, great room, laundry room, and a bedroom that could also double as a spacious home office or bonus room. The kitchen is a Chef’s dream and includes, custom cabinetry, granite, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, large island with seating, and a walk-in pantry with a second refrigerator. Both the living room and great room are appointed with gas fireplaces and built-in shelving in the great room. The large granite center island is perfect for hosting an event or gathering your family around while meals are prepared. The first floor owners suite leaves nothing to be desired. The spacious room provides stunning views of the backyard with a private entrance leading to the back porch. The well-appointed bath features custom cabinets, trim, tile, granite work throughout, rain shower, and a large wal-in closet. The remaining 3 spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor, both with jack and jill bathrooms. Also, on the second floor there is a large game room, theatre room, and bonus room (off upstairs bedroom), sure to meet your family’s every need. Transitioning to the backyard, the WOW factor continues! This home is situated on .47 acres with large back porch, paver patio space with a custom made fire pit with lighting, a private backyard and a professionally landscaped yard with gorgeous landscaping lighting. The large.47 acre lot also provides plenty of green space for your children to play, or the perfect space for your future dream pool. Additional features of this home include plantation shutters throughout all windows, a professionally surfaced garage flooring with high end epoxy, and desirable cul-de-sac location. This luxurious home is a true stand out and is sure to be love at first sight!