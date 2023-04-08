Welcome Home to King's Gate - say "Yes to the Address" - 849 Bellemeade Circle. This is a stunning new construction home that is ready for you. This unique Craftsman-styled home features a Casita that is connected to the home by a covered breezeway and offers many options - an in-law suite, private office, separate guest quarters, or space for home school... The thoughtful positioning of the home on the .43-acre lot provides a large backyard and would be the perfect layout to add a pool or expand your outdoor entertaining space. Open the triple glass-paneled doors in the great room and connect to the back porch to enjoy the outdoor gas fireplace and entertain on cool evenings. This spacious 5 bedroom (4 bedrooms on the 1st floor, including the primary), 4 and a half baths home has been custom designed to inspire you to enjoy the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. It features a light, open-air feel, yet holds many private spaces to relax and unwind. The chef's kitchen offers a gas cooktop, double ovens, and an extra-large island that houses both the microwave and dishwasher. The island also provides space for additional seating for family and guests. While the walk-in pantry provides space to organize all of your cooking essentials. The luxurious primary suite features a double spa shower, large double vanity, and custom wood shelving in the closet. Privately tucked away on the 2nd floor, you will find a spacious loft, the 5th bedroom, and a bath. The welcoming foyer features a tongue and groove ceiling and custom-built barn doors. From the front door to the back door, you will find custom design elements and attention to detail in this thoughtfully planned home. This stunning home is perfect for anyone who appreciates modern amenities and classic design. Make your appointment to see all this amazing home has to offer for yourself. This can be your perfect place to call "HOME".