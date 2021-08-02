5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $724,900

2713 Cypress Bend is under a contingency contract. This is a one-of-a-kind, custom built gem perched above the 11th Fairway at the Country Club of South Carolina. Endless list of amenities in this luxurious retreat. First floor master suite exceeds all expectations & includes a spa quality bath with his/her vanities, large tiled bath, jetted tub and two large walk-in closets. A cozy sitting area off of the master has a two-sided gas fireplace, a wonderful spot to relax after a full day on the links. The first floor guest room also includes an ensuite bath. The chef's kitchen features a subzero refrigerator & a dacor gas cooktop. Just off the kitchen is a two story great room with a gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins. Rounding out the first level is a bar with a sub zero fridge, an open plan living room and dining room. Upstairs are three additional bedrooms (all with ensuite baths) an office and large game room with yet another fireplace and bar for entertaining. Spectacular, lush landscaping surround the recently resurfaced saltwater pool and jacuzzi. The outdoor living room/kitchen includes a high end grill and bar. The three car garage and circular driveway offer plenty of parking for family and guests. Don't hesitate to call the listing agent if you have any questions!
