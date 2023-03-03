Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Kings Gate! This gorgeous 5 bedroom (plus 2 bonus rooms), 5.5 bathroom home was built in 2018 & is in pristine condition with an abundance of features and upgrades that you are sure to love! With over 4,700 sq. ft., the appeal of this home begins with the welcoming front porch that leads you through the front door & into the 2-story foyer with a soaring ceiling. Features of this spectacular home include beautiful hardwood floors, enhanced molding throughout, a formal dining room (crown molding, wainscoting, decorative glass French doors), a living room (gas fireplace, open floor plan to kitchen), a drop spot, & 2 laundry areas (first & second floors). The dream kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (including double oven), a large island with counter seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, a large walk-in pantry, music speakers, a spacious eat-in area, & a walk-through coffee/beverage area with cabinets & additional counter space. The first-floor owner’s suite includes a huge walk-in closet, & a large bathroom with a granite double vanity, & a spacious fully tiled walk-in shower with a transom window for a touch of natural light. The second story includes 4 bedrooms (including a junior owner’s suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet), 3 full bathrooms, a laundry room, & a large bonus room (with double doors, & remote motorized blinds). The spacious 3rd story bonus room could also serve as a 6th bedroom with a full bathroom, walk-in closet, & walk-in attic space. The exterior of this home is situated on .42 acres and features: 3 car attached garage, 1.5 detached garage (heated/cooled, 240-volt service), fully fenced private back yard (double and single gate entry) that backs up to the woods, screened in back porch (built-in music speakers), professionally landscaped yard (lighting in front), gutters & downspouts, whole house generator (serviced annually), 400 amp electrical service, & a storage shed. The exterior of this home is highlighted by a luxurious outdoor kitchen and patio (with decorative stone & granite), featuring a gas grill, sink with hot/cold water, refrigerator, and counter seating. This spacious, private backyard is perfect for a future pool, or if preferred, a pool membership can be purchased for the neighboring community pool (Wessex). This home has been meticulously maintained and adorns luxury from ceiling to floor. Click the virtual tour link to view video of this home!