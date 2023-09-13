Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Windsor Forest! This gorgeous home has it all! Situated on a half acre with a dream backyard, this spacious yard offers both privacy and a beautiful fiberglass salt water POOL! With over 4,300 sq. ft., 5 bedrooms (plus a bonus or 6th bedroom), and 5 full bathrooms, you are going to love every inch of this luxurious home! Upon walking into the two story foyer, you will immediately appreciate the openness of the floor plan. Features of this home include: formal dining room (with french doors leading to the kitchen), formal living room/office (soaring ceiling, gas fireplace, built-in shelving and cabinets), plantation shutters throughout, enhanced decorative molding, and pristine hardwood floors (refinished in 2021). The spacious kitchen is open to both the family room and the keeping room (with gas fireplace), and features granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances (new dishwasher 2021), decorative glass cabinets, pantry with french doors, and an island with a gas cooktop, a beautiful butcher block counter and counter seating. The family room includes decorative ceiling beams, gas fireplace, and 2 sets of double doors with transom windows leading to the screened in porch. The owners suite features hardwood floors, crown molding, walk-in closet (with built-in shelving) and a spacious bathroom that includes a free standing bath tub, 2 vanities, walk-in tile shower, and built-in shelving and cabinets. The first floor of this home includes 2 bedrooms (including the owners suite), and 2 full bathrooms, while the second floor includes an additional 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room (or 6th bedroom) and 3 full bathrooms. The bedrooms are highlighted with walk-in closets and decorative crown molding. There is also a separate first floor laundry room with a washing sink and abundance of cabinet space. The exterior of this home features a 3 car garage and dream backyard! The yard is fully fenced (with a double gate) and is highlighted with the fiberglass, salt water pool that features both a slide and jet fountains (new sand filter in 2021). The outdoor living space includes an abundance of patio space (with new cool decking 2021), and a spacious screened in back porch (with bead board ceiling and tile flooring)! All this is surrounded by an array of beautiful landscaping including mature palm trees! The downstairs HVAC new in 2021 and the water heater new in 2022! This home is truly a dream come true!