A Home is where Memories are created, Friends are always welcome, and Laughter never ends; and this Home is just that. This well maintained 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms house offers everything you are looking for!! Master bedroom downstairs and upstairs, guest bedroom downstairs, 2 more bedrooms, office room and bonus room upstairs!! 2 car garage, 2 kitchens, formal dining and living, family dining and living, sunroom, huge outside storage room and a huge patio on the back of the house. Very well landscaped backyard and the front yard!!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $794,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- SLED agents have been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting at Southern Pines Mobile Home Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Masks are once again mandatory in the city of Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A four-second exchange of commands and replies Wednesday ended in gunfire and the death of a Florence man at the end of a police pursuit.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Teachers at Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School were told in a faculty meeting Tuesday afternoon that both schools would close June 30.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another chicken restaurant is coming to Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday in an officer involved shooting.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify people and the owner of a car in connection with the writing of a fraudulent check.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- With the quick snip of a pair of scissors the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Wednesday celebrated the addition of Talus Pay to the pantheon of Florence area businesses.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- There were no students onboard a Florence One Schools special education bus Friday morning when it was involved in a crash Friday at the intersection of National Cemetery McCurdy roads.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence man shot and killed Wednesday by a Florence County Sheriff's deputy was armed at the time, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division which is investigating the incident.