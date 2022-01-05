There's truly "no place like home" in this luxurious traditional full brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Impeccably maintained with so many features makes it perfect for entertaining and family fun. The backyard amenities are what you would dream of! Oversized kidney shaped salt water heated pool, completely full custom built outdoor kitchen including a warming drawer, large grill, refrigerator, icemaker, double sinks, plenty of storage all surrounded by a large hand stacked stone bar. There's also a pergola with a glass ceiling to enjoy outdoor dining in any weather, a large stone firepit with water fountain, mature/lush landscaping and trees, and even your own garden to grow vegetables. Step inside the stately interior of this home and enjoy a newly remodeled kitchen with upscale appliances, a spectacular floor plan including a cozy keeping room with fireplace open to the kitchen, a large family room with a second fireplace, home office, oversized dining room with textured ceiling, five bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and walk in closets, extra half bath down, custom shutters throughout, and a bonus room big enough to be a game room and a media room combined. This home has charming curb appeal set back on the half acre lot it sits on and has a large 3 car garage. Surround sound inside and out, classic woodwork and moldings, master bedroom suite down, elegant lighting throughout, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors down and so much more! This is a one-of-a-kind home you don't want to miss!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a black pickup that was last seen early Thursday morning as it drove out of Magnolia Mall wi…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating the death of a man in his Waverly Avenue residence.
MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes baseball is mourning the death of former longtime head coach Don Cribb Friday. The Latta High School baseball coach was battling cancer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 ove…
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Someone told Lake View coach Larry Inman following Thursday’s 59-31 victory over West Florence that his team had just made history.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Pamplico man.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Florence School District Three board members will meet virtually, in a called meeting, Monday afternoon to possibly take action on the return of students following their winter break.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence County received nearly $97.35 million in new investments and 689 new jobs in 2021.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A single-vehicle rollover crash resulted in the closure of North Irby Street between Lucas and Sumter streets Tuesday afternoon.
The U.S. is averaging more than 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalizations also up. Get ready for the week and COVID-19 year three with these updates and comprehensive guides to dealing with the omicron wave.