5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $849,000

There's truly "no place like home" in this luxurious traditional full brick home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Impeccably maintained with so many features makes it perfect for entertaining and family fun. The backyard amenities are what you would dream of! Oversized kidney shaped salt water heated pool, completely full custom built outdoor kitchen including a warming drawer, large grill, refrigerator, icemaker, double sinks, plenty of storage all surrounded by a large hand stacked stone bar. There's also a pergola with a glass ceiling to enjoy outdoor dining in any weather, a large stone firepit with water fountain, mature/lush landscaping and trees, and even your own garden to grow vegetables. Step inside the stately interior of this home and enjoy a newly remodeled kitchen with upscale appliances, a spectacular floor plan including a cozy keeping room with fireplace open to the kitchen, a large family room with a second fireplace, home office, oversized dining room with textured ceiling, five bedrooms each with their own bathrooms and walk in closets, extra half bath down, custom shutters throughout, and a bonus room big enough to be a game room and a media room combined. This home has charming curb appeal set back on the half acre lot it sits on and has a large 3 car garage. Surround sound inside and out, classic woodwork and moldings, master bedroom suite down, elegant lighting throughout, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors down and so much more! This is a one-of-a-kind home you don't want to miss!