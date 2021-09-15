 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $849,900

A Home is where Memories are created, Friends are always welcome, and Laughter never ends; and this Home is just that. This well maintained 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms house offers everything you are looking for!! Master bedroom downstairs and upstairs, guest bedroom downstairs, 2 more bedrooms, office room and bonus room upstairs!! 2 car garage, 2 kitchens, formal dining and living, family dining and living, sunroom, huge outside storage room and a huge patio on the back of the house. Very well landscaped backyard and the front yard!!

