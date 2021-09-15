A Home is where Memories are created, Friends are always welcome, and Laughter never ends; and this Home is just that. This well maintained 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms house offers everything you are looking for!! Master bedroom downstairs and upstairs, guest bedroom downstairs, 2 more bedrooms, office room and bonus room upstairs!! 2 car garage, 2 kitchens, formal dining and living, family dining and living, sunroom, huge outside storage room and a huge patio on the back of the house. Very well landscaped backyard and the front yard!!
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-agency traffic stop Tuesday ended with two arrests and the seizure of almost a pound of methamphetamine.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim Brown was named Business Person of the Year at Thursday's Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Luncheon.
Congressional candidate: If Joe Biden was a patient of mine, there's no way I'd let him keep his driver's license
CHERAW, S.C. – A Cheraw family doctor has entered the Congressional District 7 race.
Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden's announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of a local non-profit says that she feels her organization was insulted by the city of Florence. The alleged insult occurred when Pee Dee Healthy Start approached the city in July about scheduling a music festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at a closed street in downtown Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The planned demolition of two buildings on properties located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street got the firs…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As Thursday morning's retirement ceremony for Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton -- only the first of such ceremonies planned -- there were no fewer than eight different group photos taken with him at the center of the group.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A crowd of Florence County leaders, veterans and veteran supporters gathered under the porch at Veteran Village in Florence to cut the ribbon on the new nursing home built specifically to serve veterans.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.