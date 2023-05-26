Custom built home that has it all! A warm welcome from the front porch to the open floor plan with a dream kitchen and large great room which can be opened to large back porch. Two spacious master bedrooms up and down. 5th bedroom is currently a home theater. Located in one of Florence's premier neighborhoods. Minutes from downtown, shopping, dining and interstates.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $969,900
