Great opportunity to own a 5 bedroom, 2 bath home in South Florence located very close to MUSC, shopping, and dining! It features a large kitchen that opens up to a dining area, a spacious living room, ample storage space, walk-in closets, separate master bedroom with private bathroom, built-in cabinets in almost every room, sits on an estimated three quarter acre lot, and has had numerous updates. The home is being sold as is due to the great list price! Priced around $50 a square foot, with your TLC, this would be a great place to call home. Conventional Loan or Cash Only. Call a Realtor today to make an appointment to see it in person.
5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,900
