5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,900

Great investment property opportunity in this approx. 2400 square foot brick ranch home. Located on .82 acres. Outside workshop/storage and outside building that could be an apartment/in-law suite, etc. New roof in 2017. 5 bedrooms. 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Make this home anything inside that you could design or imagine. Being sold strictly AS IS. Will not qualify for a mortgage. $99,900.

