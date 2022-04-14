5 Bedroom Home in Florence - $99,900

Great investment property opportunity in this approx. 2400 square foot brick ranch home. Located on .82 acres. Outside workshop/storage and outside building that could be an apartment/in-law suite, etc. New roof in 2017. 5 bedrooms. 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Make this home anything inside that you could design or imagine. Being sold strictly AS IS. Will not qualify for a mortgage. $99,900.