5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,500

This spacious home is in need of some updates and some TLC but has so much potential. 5 bedroom with 4 full baths. 2 bedroom downstairs with 2 baths and 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths upstairs. formal living room and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast area. Wrap around porch. Upstairs balcony off hallway. Call for more details and to schedule a showing. Buyer and buyers agent to verify all information. Exact age of home is unknown. If square footage is important please measure.