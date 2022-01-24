5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,900

Welcome to Marion SC, home to this beautiful, charming historical property. Located within minutes of the towns Main street, this home is looking for the right person to restore it to its former glory! Boasting 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, this two-story home has plenty of space to accommodate every need. Some features rarely found today in modern construction, including detailed crown moldings, beautiful antique chandleries, four handcrafted fireplaces and flawless hardware/fixtures this home comes with. Entering the home you are in awe of the open foyer. Looking straight ahead shows the age of the home with the all wood, winding staircase featuring original detailed pillars. To the left, through the custom archway you enter the formal living space with views out to the front porch, a fireplace, a chandelier hanging from original moldings and wood floors. Through the antiquated sliding wood doors is the formal dinning room. Large windows allowing natural light to stream in showcasing the beauty of the second fireplace, original chandelier, wood flooring and crown molding continue into this room as well. Linking the Formal dining to the large kitchen is what would have been known as the "butlers pantry", with access to the full size guest bathroom, this hallway leads us to our kitchen area. The kitchen comes with an island layout featuring a breakfast bar and extra storage. With tile flooring throughout for easy cleaning, contracting perfectly with the natural wood cabinetry and sand colored countertops. Making a loop through the kitchen to the right of the home has an amazing panoramic view to enjoy with your morning coffee. This space is what we call the breakfast nook, this features a large floor to ceiling window and massive slider. Plenty big enough for a full size, 6 person table if needed. This space also has access to the full sized laundry room, and a second access to the downstairs guest bathroom. Through the single doorway is the main hallway on the ground floor. This hallway has entrance to the spacious guest bedroom, with the third fireplace, wood flooring, large single closet and ensuite with stand up shower, pedestal sink and tile flooring. The bedrooms also has access to the wrap around front porch through gorgeous French doors. Next to the guest bedroom is another spacious room, wood flooring continued, the fourth fireplace, this room could double as the office/bedroom/second sitting area. Up the well preserved staircase are the other three bedrooms. At to top of the stairs is a great sized room with access to the second floor guest bath, a large double door closet and wood flooring. The second guest room on the second level in a little larger in size, with a great single door closet and wood flooring. The master located on the 2nd story, to the left, it runs the entire length of the home. This massive Master Suite has hard wood flooring, plenty of windows, a sitting area, chandelier, very large ensuite with garden tub, stand up shower, double sinks. Through the bathroom is another sitting/vanity area, and huge master closet. The second floor also has stairway access to the full attic and large front balcony overlooking the front yard. This home has the potential to be exquisite. Come tour this property today and leave your mark on a piece of history.