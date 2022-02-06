5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $209,000

This lovely home has much to offer. Located within walking distance to the new Amazing Grace park and historic downtown Marion. One hour from the heart of MYRTLE BEACH and 30 minutes to Florence with shopping, fine dining and much more. 5 bedroom 2 full baths, formal living room dining room and den. Downstairs bedroom could easily be used as an office. Upstairs master bedroom and bath. Near to new roof, flooring, kitchen appliances, countertops and light fixtures. Home has been tastefully painted throughout and upstairs has new wall to wall carpets for warmth and comfort in bedrooms. High ceilings with crown moldings, solid wood doors and small screened in porch off back. Full wrap around porch off the front. Additional upstairs laundry area for convenience. Call to schedule a showing.