5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $320,000

Lovely Traditional Home in immaculate condition. Beautifully landscaped and Nestled between large oak trees and catfish creek on Cul de sac in English Park development. A private setting that Includes a well manicured fenced backyard, new deck, and patio provides Lots of space to run and play. Home has approx. 3500 sf., five bedrooms, three bathrooms, Formal living room, Formal dining room, 9ft. ceilings, two fireplaces. Many updates through out including new appliances, new showers, new floors, new light fixtures, New interior and exterior paint, and walk in pantry. Large den with big bay window overlooks beautiful tree lined neighborhood. Two car garage and additional formal parking in front yard. Call to schedule your appointment today $320,000