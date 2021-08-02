 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $320,000

Lovely Traditional Home in immaculate condition. Beautifully landscaped and Nestled between large oak trees and catfish creek on Cul de sac in English Park development. A private setting that Includes a well manicured fenced backyard, new deck, and patio provides Lots of space to run and play. Home has approx. 3500 sf., five bedrooms, three bathrooms, Formal living room, Formal dining room, 9ft. ceilings, two fireplaces. Many updates through out including new appliances, new showers, new floors, new light fixtures, New interior and exterior paint, and walk in pantry. Large den with big bay window overlooks beautiful tree lined neighborhood. Two car garage and additional formal parking in front yard. Call to schedule your appointment today $320,000

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones
Local News

Jobs are there in Florence, consultant says, but not the right ones

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jobs may be abundant in Florence. Gary Mitchell, president of Kendig Keast, the firm preparing the city's comprehensive plan, presented information about the current state of the city to the city council Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell showed a slide indicating that there were 0.97 jobs for every resident of the city compared to 0.48 jobs per resident of the United States and 0.38 per resident of South Carolina. 

