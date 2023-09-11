Very well maintained 2-story brick home located in English Park. Home features 5 total bedrooms/4 baths, which include a master suite/bath on 1st floor ideal for an in-law suite, etc. There is also a master bed/bath on 1st floor. Large family room/fireplace and formal dining room. Family room/ kitchen is an open floor plan. Beautifully landscaped with sparkling inground pool and det. storage. Rear yard is fenced. There is a new HVAC unit just installed. *There is also a "whole home" Generac Generator*. Call for further details!