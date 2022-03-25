5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $1,812,000

Truly a rare opportunity to own a local jewel! Beautifully built custom home on 66.8 acres of gated, private farmland, in addition to an income-producing second homesite and a gorgeous barn formerly used as the wedding venue, 'The Venue at Double C Farm'. A fully stocked pond sits in the center of the acreage while another marsh great for kayaking and fishing runs along the Northern boundary. More than 200 mature blueberry bushes with in-ground irrigation provide a bountiful harvest each year, muscadine vines are found throughout the property, and the partially wooded areas of the farm provide ample hunting ground. The remaining acreage can be used for farming, additional home sites, or equestrian facilities. The main homesite was built in 2012 and provides 3,158 sq ft of living space with another 700 sq ft of unfinished space over the garage. Gorgeous hardwood floors are found throughout the home. A double-sided wood-burning fireplace splits the living room and formal dining room. The main kitchen boasts beautiful cabinetry, a spacious breakfast area, stainless steel appliances, and a gas stovetop with custom backsplash and pot filler. Other features in the main residence include a separate 'mother-in-law suite' with a second kitchen and living area, a private bathroom in each bedroom, a home office, another sitting room/flex room with tons of natural sunlight, a mudroom with a wash station and extra storage space, large screened-in porches on the front and back of the home, a swimming pool, deck and patio in the fenced-in back yard, and so much more! This home was built with everything in mind! The second homesite is 1,344 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and can be used as a guest home, a second family home, or continue to be frequented as a rural getaway through AirBnB along with RV site rentals and campsite rentals. 'The Venue at Double C Farm' provides a gorgeous open setting for events with tons of amenities, 4,320 sq ft of covered space, ceilings up to 30' high, separate multi-stall men's and women's bathrooms, and a beautiful area beside the pond for outdoor events. The property has 4 wells, 3 septic tanks, and a 150 gallon diesel tank used for farm equipment. Check out the virtual tour link for more photos!