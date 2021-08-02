 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $205,000

If you are looking for a serene setting, and spacious home. This is it. Over 3,000 sq. ft. Five bedrooms, Three full and one half baths. Formal Living Room and Dining.Home also has separate breakfast area. Den with wood burning fire place. Master can be up stairs or down. Home has a lot of potential. Great for a growing family, or if you like lots of space. Two out side storage buildings. And basket ball goal. For the young or the young at heart. Lots of trees. Screen back porch, over looking the fenced pool. Lot size an acre. Price to sell. As is with clear termite letter. Call for a tour.

