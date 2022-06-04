New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/ speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and smooth top range). LVT Flooring - Luxury Vinyl Tile Exterior features vinyl and stone
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $273,809
