 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $277,199

5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $277,199

5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $277,199

New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election
Local News

Toney Moore wins Florence County Council District 6 special election

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert