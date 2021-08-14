Plan: The Charleston. This home features: Vinyl exterior | 5 Bedrooms | 3 Baths | Family Room | Breakfast Area | Owner’s Suite Upstairs | Laundry Upstairs | Optional Study/Bedroom 4 | Optional Loft/Bedroom 5 | 2-Car Garage | LVP flooring | Granite countertops | CLARE smart home systems capable | Bluetooth speakers in kitchen | large master suite upstairs with private bath and double vanity; soaking tub and separate shower | Huge walk-in closet | Large Laundry upstairs beside master for convenience | Plus many other upgrades and features you have to come see yourself. This home also comes upgraded with (hardwood look) LVP flooring in the main areas downstairs and all bathrooms. The house is in early stages of construction so don't miss your opportunity grab this home before it's too late. The estimated completion time on this home is Late September or early October, 2021. This is one of the few homes being built on an Acre of land. *interior pictures are from another house and are for example only* Call Today for more info, a showing, or to build your own Hurricane home in this neighborhood. Also, ask about how to qualify for a free home warranty and closing cost help.
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $309,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
South Carolina’s two U.S. senators voted in opposite ways on the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill Tuesday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As COVID-19 cases spike in the Pee Dee, fueled by the more readily spreadable Delta Variant, heads of care at two or the Pee Dee's largest healthcare organizations have one word of advice on how to avoid getting caught up in this spike.
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn't report the other two employ…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection.
FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza in downtown Florence celebrating Sweet Grass Vodka’s membersh…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers are investigating a fight that happened Thursday at West Florence High School about 4 p.m. -- after school hours.
Florence neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation will have to wait due to meeting agenda issue
FLORENCE, S.C. – The potential of Florence forming a neighborhood redevelopment community development corporation and pursuing All-America City designation will have to wait because of an issue with the Florence City Council's agenda.
-
- 3 min to read
FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year Wilson High football coach Rodney Mooney recalled a particular conversation he had with some of his players after …
FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod Park Division I majors baseball team will go down in history as Dixie Youth World Series champions.
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Carolina Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman says he's never seen a state budget more beneficial to Florence County than the current one. Leatherman spoke with the Morning News Monday morning regarding the nearly $74 million in projects for Florence area included in the budget.