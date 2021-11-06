New construction by Great Southern Homes. Energy and Cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch home automation system, auto docking system w/speakers, music port & USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave & smoothtop range).
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $319,771
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — A guy who spent most of the season in the minors kept the Braves in it. Then the offense finally came to life.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Marshall Edwin Altman, president of Marshall’s Marina in Lake City, is remembered most for his unwavering faith, integrity, …
FLORENCE, S.C. – Residents of Florence will soon have another place to get milkshakes, burgers and hot dogs.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital Wednesday morning after the car they were in was struck from behind on South Irby Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died and a second was wounded early Saturday morning in a domestic violence shooting in eastern Florence County.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Eight people have been arrested and charged in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision.
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Henry Mack Dixon, who coached Hannah-Pamplico’s first state championship team of any kind — in boys’ track in 1987 — has died…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Republicans will once again have a 6-3 advantage on the Florence County Council. Republican Toney Moore received 556 votes, or 65.03%, to defeat Democrat Louis Ashley who received 299 votes or 34.97% to win the election to fill the remaining year of H. Steven DeBerry's four year term on the county council.
- Updated
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – Once a Whirlwind, always a Whirlwind.