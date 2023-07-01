Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a corner lot in beautiful Alligator West Subdivision. Built in 2022. Practically brand new! Energy efficient smart home offering granite countertops, Bluetooth speakers, CLARE automated systems capable, tankless gas water heater, stainless steel appliances. Spacious owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the first level. Double garage. City water, sewer, and trash pickup. Sod and sprinkler system. What's not to love? Schedule your showing appt right away! $319,900
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Darlington High football/baseball/basketball star Brian Scott is the new boys' basketball coach at Lamar, and Jason E…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The memories bring back plenty of emotions for Eugene Brooks. On opening day at Truist Park, the 1989 South Florence graduate…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Hannah Altman was already looking forward to her second year as a golf player at UNC Wilmington. The former Carolina Academy …
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Harold Ellerbee is living his dream and his father's dream -- or at least soon will be if his plans hold.