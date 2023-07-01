Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a corner lot in beautiful Alligator West Subdivision. Built in 2022. Practically brand new! Energy efficient smart home offering granite countertops, Bluetooth speakers, CLARE automated systems capable, tankless gas water heater, stainless steel appliances. Spacious owner's suite with private bath and walk-in closet. 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the first level. Double garage. City water, sewer, and trash pickup. Sod and sprinkler system. What's not to love? Schedule your showing appt right away! $319,900