5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $325,000

Welcome to quiet country living! This beautiful brick home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is only a ten to fifteen minute drive to Florence. This home is situated on a gorgeous 1.05 acre lot that is fully fenced with a 2-car carport at the back of the home with extra space in the driveway for all your guests! The property features an additional detached living-quarters that is ready to be outfitted with a kitchen, bathroom, and a loft! The property also includes a barn with ample space, giving you the extra storage space you have always desired. Furthermore, the home features a new HVAC system and roof both installed in 2014, as well as Tiffany light fixtures, & 2 gas log fireplaces. Come see firsthand all this property has to provide & what it could offer with a little bit of TLC and personal touches!

