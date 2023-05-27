Welcome home! This five bedroom and three bathroom home has over 2500 sq ft with .98 acres in West Florence. This home features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen, living room, formal dining room, breakfast area and one bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs holds the master suite with French doors, tray ceilings, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, double sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. Upstairs also includes three more bedrooms, third bathroom and laundry room. Other features include: bluetooth speakers in kitchen, patio over looking the large backyard, LVP flooring in the main living areas downstairs and all bathrooms, sprinkler system, attached two car garage, USB charging ports. Come see this beautiful home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $325,000
-
- Updated
