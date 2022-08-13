5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $329,990

***The builder is offering a $10,000 incentive to be used towards available upgrades, closing costs, and/or rate buy down with a full price offer.*** The Keowee plan (5 bed 3 bath); a new line of Essential Homes by Hurricane builders. Energy efficient, smart homes featuring granite countertops, bluetooth speakers, CLARE automated systems capable, tankless (gas) water heater, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and Electric car hookups in the garage. Natural gas available; with city water, sewer, and trash pickup. Fresh sod and sprinkler system. CORNER LOT! Call your local agent to make this home yours today!! *This home can be built on another lot with from scratch with your own color and selection choices.*