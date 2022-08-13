 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $329,990

5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $329,990

***The builder is offering a $10,000 incentive to be used towards available upgrades, closing costs, and/or rate buy down with a full price offer.*** The Keowee plan (5 bed 3 bath); a new line of Essential Homes by Hurricane builders. Energy efficient, smart homes featuring granite countertops, bluetooth speakers, CLARE automated systems capable, tankless (gas) water heater, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and Electric car hookups in the garage. Natural gas available; with city water, sewer, and trash pickup. Fresh sod and sprinkler system. CORNER LOT! Call your local agent to make this home yours today!! *This home can be built on another lot with from scratch with your own color and selection choices.*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

Marion football’s McRae brings strength in numbers

MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes junior running back and linebacker Rodrick McRae is taking a strong approach to the game while training during the offseason. Besides adding bulk to his 215-pound frame, “Dino” McRae is putting up weight-plates and numbers ahead of the 2022 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert