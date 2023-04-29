Welcome home! This five bedroom and three bathroom home has over 2500 sq ft with .98 acres in West Florence. This home features an open concept floor plan with the kitchen, living room, formal dining room, breakfast area and one bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs holds the master suite with French doors, tray ceilings, walk-in closet, granite counter tops, double sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. Upstairs also includes three more bedrooms, third bathroom and laundry room. Other features include: bluetooth speakers in kitchen, patio over looking the large backyard, LVP flooring in the main living areas downstairs and all bathrooms, sprinkler system, attached two car garage, USB charging ports. This property is USDA (100% financing) eligible. Come see this beautiful home today!
5 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE — Delmae Elementary School students held signs and cheered principal Roy Anne Jolley Monday as she was paraded around the school’s bu…
DARLINGTON, S.C. − Michael Rogers is retiring as Trinity Collegiate School’s baseball coach following 10 seasons.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Students from Wilson High School placed first among schools from North and South America in an engineering contest, winning t…
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School Tuesday announced the school's 2023 junior marshals and junior ushers.
LAKE CITY — On Saturday night, the Marshall’s Marine boat dealership in Lake City became the venue for a concert that celebrated the similarit…