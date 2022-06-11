6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,150,000

Welcome To Windsor Forest and This Outstanding Custom Built Home Just Waiting For The Perfect Family. 6 Bedrooms, 5 Full, 2 Half Baths. Elegant Formal Areas. Large Master Suite. Trey Ceilings. Magnificent Trim Through Out. Chefs Kitchen Inside and Full Kitchen and Family Room In Indoor, Outdoor Sunroom. Large Bonus Room, Gym and Additional Bonus Area in Second Level. 3 Car Garage with Lots of Built Ins For Storage. Circular Driveway. Solar Panel Roof - Great Savings on Electricity! Too many Others to List!