 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,150,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $1,150,000

Welcome To Windsor Forest and This Outstanding Custom Built Home Just Waiting For The Perfect Family. 6 Bedrooms, 5 Full, 2 Half Baths. Elegant Formal Areas. Large Master Suite. Trey Ceilings. Magnificent Trim Through Out. Chefs Kitchen Inside and Full Kitchen and Family Room In Indoor, Outdoor Sunroom. Large Bonus Room, Gym and Additional Bonus Area in Second Level. 3 Car Garage with Lots of Built Ins For Storage. Circular Driveway. Solar Panel Roof - Great Savings on Electricity! Too many Others to List!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Frank Willis, Florence's third-longest-serving mayor, a true gentleman, someone who laid the groundwork for Florence's economic growth and who made connections and built teams died Friday morning at 5 a.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert