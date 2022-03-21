6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $200,000

Located in the downtown business district and zoned as CBD (Central Business District), this property offers a variety of opportunities and uses. Property was previously used as a residential care facility, meeting DHEC regulations. It features 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, kitchen and living room. Property is accessible to the City Center and Francis Marion Marion University's downtown campuses. PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS IS. Please consult with City of Florence Zoning department concerning property use considerations. Schedule a showing with your Realtor today!