Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan includes a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan includes a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Smooth Top Range, Over counter Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space is on the 2nd floor. Other features include a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $284,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The designers behind the world's skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift. Check out these interior designs.
FLORENCE, S.C. – NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t done racing at Florence Motor Speedway. He said late Saturday night, after plac…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Top-ranked South Florence has reached its first state championship football game. Coach Drew Marlowe's Bruins won 43-27 Frid…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence's Turkey Trot Thursday morning was doubly unique as the top two finishers were women -- Taylor Barnes and Caelin Sloan -- who finished hand-in-hand at the Briggs Elementary School finish line at 18:25 followed by Matthew Andrews at 18:43
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person whose body was discovered late Wednesday m…
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Ken Cribb heard of an up-and-coming running back while settling into his new job as Johnsonville’s football coach in spri…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The top-ranked South Florence Bruins’ vision of a Class 4A state championship remains crystal clear. Two more wins, and it wi…
DILLON, S.C. – Ty Martin has two speeds — here and gone. Defenses usually experience the latter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence boys’ coach Kevin Robinson has a full roster for his team’s Turkey Shootout, starting today.