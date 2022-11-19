Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan includes a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan includes a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Smooth Top Range, Over counter Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space is on the 2nd floor. Other features include a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $294,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School football coach Raymond Jennings announced Tuesday that he will step down from his coaching position …
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Lake City man has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of of a man driving a vehicle on Second Neck Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s done. It’s gone. It’s forgotten.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, as Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb put it, a “good old-fashioned barn-burner.”
FLORENCE, S.C. – For as big a weapon as LaNorris Sellers’ arm has been for South Florence this season, his offensive line wouldn’t mind if he …
FLORENCE, S.C. – There have been very few times this season where an opposing team has been able to slow down the South Florence offense – let…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Regardless of the outcome Saturday, it will be a somewhat bittersweet moment in the Huntley household.
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville’s season wit…