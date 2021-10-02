Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan includes a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan includes a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space is on the 2nd floor. Other features include a relaxing covered porch space and a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $308,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people wanted for questioning in regard to the theft of …
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A Lake City man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- One person was killed and a second injured in a Wednesday morning crash on Indian Branch Road near Tema Road.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence One Schools district has narrowed its field for its 2021-22 Teacher of the Year to four finalists.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was shot and killed in Jody Road in Florence Saturday evening.
FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at DaFactory on West Evans Street to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamb…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people, or the owner of a vehicle, in connection with the theft of a purse.
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Dash cam video of the early-Thursday-morning pursuit in which a Florence man died shows the brief pursuit, the final seconds as the Toyota Corolla ran into a pond and the initial, ultimately futile, attempts to rescue the driver.