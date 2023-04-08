FLEX ROOM | OWNER’S SUITE ON THE MAIN Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan includes a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan includes a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $309,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE— The Piggly Wiggly on Cherokee Road, once the smaller sibling of the now-closed Florence Mall location, ceremonially reopened on Wedn…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School held their prom Saturday, April 1st at the Florence Country Club. The theme was Spring Fling and ev…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Elizabeth Jones has been named Executive Director for the McLeod Health Foundation. In this role, Jones is responsible for l…
KINGSTREE, S.C. – Former Terrell’s Bay High School and Coastal Carolina University standout Tony Dunkin was named the new boys’ basketball at …
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.