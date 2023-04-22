Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan Including a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan consists of a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Including Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes with an additional loft on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $319,990
