- NEW two story/two car garage home! The home has an open great room and kitchen. If features a dining room and flex space/room. The owner's suite has a private bathroom and walk-in closet. It is located on the main level for your convenience. Additionally, this home has a beautiful loft area and 5 guest rooms upstairs.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $320,990
