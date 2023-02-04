FLEX ROOM | OWNER’S SUITE ON THE MAIN Prepare to be impressed by this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the West Lakes Community! The coveted 3602 Plan includes a whopping 6 bedrooms. This open floor plan consists of a versatile flex room and a generous great room that flows into a dinette with direct access to the Kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks, and a walk-in closet is on the main floor. All other bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. This coveted plan also comes complete with an additional loft space is on the 2nd floor. Other highlights include a 2 -car garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $329,990
