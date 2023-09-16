Welcome to your dream home! This spacious 6-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence nestled on a corner lot offers the perfect blend of comfort and style. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an inviting atmosphere and an abundance of natural light. The main level features a thoughtfully designed floor plan, with the primary bedroom conveniently located for easy accessibility. Rest and rejuvenate in the comfort of your own private sanctuary. The en-suite bathroom offers a relaxing oasis, while the walk-in closet provides ample storage space. Entertain guests in the elegant formal dining room, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Enjoy casual meals in the bright and airy eat-in kitchen, complete with modern appliances and plenty of counter space for meal preparations. Unwind and soak up the serenity on the screened-in porch, where you can savor your morning coffee or host gatherings with family and friends. The additional parking pad ensures convenient parking for you and your guests. Storage will never be an issue with the included storage building. Organize your belongings effortlessly and keep your home clutter-free. Each bedroom boasts its own walk-in closet, providing ample room for clothes, shoes, and more. Upstairs, a versatile loft offers endless possibilities. Create a home office, playroom, or relaxation area—tailored to your specific needs. Located in a desirable West Lakes, this home offers a peaceful setting while still being close to all the conveniences of Florence. Don't miss the opportunity to make this remarkable property your own. Schedule a showing today and envision a future filled with comfort, elegance, and cherished moments.