Simply amazing! This home was built in 2015 and is in PRISTINE condition! If you don't have the time to wait on new construction, this home is the answer! A true standout home in the friendly neighborhood of Summergate. Built on 0.27 acres, the ‘Magnolia’ floor plan features 6 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms, and the open spaces you are looking for. Features include a desirable open floor plan, soaring ceilings with a large open balcony overlooking the foyer entry and family room. On the first level, you will find beautiful wood floors throughout, tile laundry, a large eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry, counter seating, granite countertops in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, coffered ceilings in dining room, enhanced moldings throughout, alarm system, and a home sound system in the kitchen and so much more! Also, on the first level you will find the oversized owners suite, with attached bath featuring a dual sink, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. The exterior features a 3 car garage, 6ft vinyl privacy fence that surrounds the backyard, seamless gutters, covered back porch, sprinkler system, and glass slider door with built in blinds. Don't delay, this home is completely move in ready and will not last long!
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $475,000
