6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900

This Southern Estate is located on 9.5 +/- acres in Florence SC. Large eat in kitchen with gas Wolf range, built in refrigerator, and granite counters. Hardwoods throughout downstairs with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with private bathroom suite, double vanity, & walk in closet. Formal Living room, Dinning room & Den. 5 bedrooms upstairs, all with large closets. Movie Theater room with surround sound, and leather chairs/couches. Huge pool with hot tub, and outside brick patio. Two car garage with extra storage, and a detached building with roll up door. West Florence School District. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.