This Southern Estate is located on 9.5 +/- acres in Florence SC. Large eat in kitchen with gas Wolf range, built in refrigerator, and granite counters. Hardwoods throughout downstairs with carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with private bathroom suite, double vanity, & walk in closet. Formal Living room, Dinning room & Den. 5 bedrooms upstairs, all with large closets. Movie Theater room with surround sound, and leather chairs/couches. Huge pool with hot tub, and outside brick patio. Two car garage with extra storage, and a detached building with roll up door. West Florence School District. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-agency traffic stop Tuesday ended with two arrests and the seizure of almost a pound of methamphetamine.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim Brown was named Business Person of the Year at Thursday's Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Luncheon.
Congressional candidate: If Joe Biden was a patient of mine, there's no way I'd let him keep his driver's license
CHERAW, S.C. – A Cheraw family doctor has entered the Congressional District 7 race.
Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden's announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of a local non-profit says that she feels her organization was insulted by the city of Florence. The alleged insult occurred when Pee Dee Healthy Start approached the city in July about scheduling a music festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at a closed street in downtown Florence.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The planned demolition of two buildings on properties located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street got the firs…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As Thursday morning's retirement ceremony for Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton -- only the first of such ceremonies planned -- there were no fewer than eight different group photos taken with him at the center of the group.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A crowd of Florence County leaders, veterans and veteran supporters gathered under the porch at Veteran Village in Florence to cut the ribbon on the new nursing home built specifically to serve veterans.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.