A piece of southern history just waiting to be yours! This 7-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home built in 1902 by William Dargan Coggeshall and known by the historical name of Coggeshall-Edwards House, located in the Historical District of the city of Darlington. The Coggeshall-Edwards home is located on a 0.99 acres corner lot, with entrances from both Oak St. and North St. Built in 1902 in the prairie style, at nearly 120 years old, this 2-story brick home features a massive wrap around porch, porte-cochere, and multiple screened porches surrounding the structure. Upon entering the home, you are greeted by the splendor of the original hardwood flooring, wainscoting, and grand staircase with custom spindles and hand carved railings in the foyer. On the main floor you will find a living room, dining room, kitchen, study, sunroom, a full bath, half bath and a bedroom. Also, towards the rear of the home on the first floor you will find a private apartment consisting of 2 rooms and full bath. The second level has four additional bedrooms, 2 of which have access to the upper screened in porch. Continuing on the second floor you will find an additional 2 full baths, a nursery apartment with a morning kitchen and a full bathroom. The features of this home include: original hardwood floors, parquet flooring, original tile in most bathrooms, claw foot tubs, antique moldings, pocket doors, original crystal chandeliers, and 7 fireplaces with one having a mantle that is a copy of the mantle featured in the South Carolina Governor's Mansion, and detached garage with a bath. Mechanically the home features a 4 zone HVAC system, insulation under the home as well as a fully insulated attic. Along with the mature landscaping the home has a well and irrigation system. This home and property have a splendor that cannot be duplicated! Come view this property and be transported to an enchanted time of the past.
7 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $550,000
