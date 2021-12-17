7 Bedroom Home in Latta - $1,290,000

Historic Abingdon Manor Inn & Restaurant is a 20+ year AAA Four Diamond Award Winner and has seen consistent annual revenue increases. PLEASE REVIEW THE VIDEO, MORE PHOTOS, AND ALL POSTED DOCUMENTS ON OUR WEBSITE (Target Auction). Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Abingdon Manor Inn and Restaurant is proudly presented at online auction and is one of a select few AAA Four Diamond Inns & Restaurants, Select Registry, and Distinctive Inns of North America properties within South Carolina. Set amidst lush, manicured grounds, this celebrated boutique hotel offers uncrowded neatly appointed accommodations featuring high-end amenities, and pampered hospitality while the restaurant serves the most exquisite cuisine in the Carolinas. This Greek Revival-styled grand inn is the only full-service country inn within close proximity to Interstate 95 and is located in the heart of the charming, safe village of Latta, SC. MORE DETAILS: The established boutique hotel has operated successfully for 25 years. The last asking price is less than the business valuation. The annual revenues have increased 17.2% in 2020 and 24.2% in 2021. Its convenient location is just off of I-95 halfway between NYC and Palm Beach. The property is selling furnished (list available). 10,000Â± SF of luxurious accommodations featuring 7 oversized guest rooms (4 newly renovated) with private bathrooms and fireplaces. There's onsite extraordinary fine dining cuisine. The Inn has elegant public areas, unparalleled service, and a separate owners' cottage on the property. The 3Â± acres of landscaped grounds with in-ground irrigation and well, garden patios, and verandas, and located in an "Opportunity Zone" providing for capital gains tax incentives. The Inn is a member of Select Registry, Distinguished Inns of North America with ideal expansion possibilities for an events/wedding venue offering well-trained, dedicated staff (some over 20 years) that provide ongoing operational support. The Inn has become known as a safe and healthy place to stay with enhanced protocols and an ion air purification system (significant increase in revenue during the pandemic). The National Registry property includes opulent architectural details with 40 exterior columns and a 2,000Â± SF wrap-around veranda. 10% Buyer's Premium.
7 Bedroom Home in Latta - $1,290,000
-
- Updated
