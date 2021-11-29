 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $135,000

7 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $135,000

7 Bedroom Home in Timmonsville - $135,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! This is a perfect opportunity for an investor to add 3 Mobile Homes on almost 2 acres of land to their portfolio! The properties are currently occupied with tenants. Two tenants are month to month and the third tenant lease will expire next October. Do not miss out on the opportunity to begin or grow your investment portfolio! Property being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert