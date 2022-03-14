9 Bedroom Home in Coward - $499,000

PRICE REDUCTION! Now is your chance to own this beautiful property in Coward, SC. This is a unique property with a two-story home that has several rooms down stairs, living room, kitchen, formal dinning room, utility room, bedrooms, double vanity in bathroom and another living area with full bathroom and several rooms upstairs which were used as bedrooms, office and crafts. Not all bedrooms are conforming, call agent for more details. The church has 2 restrooms and comes with pews, chairs, organ, piano and sound system. The fellowship hall looks like a little church, with an open area in the front, 3 classrooms and 2 restrooms. There is a lot with a storage building and water/septic already in place, the mobile home does not convey. The property has a pond and farm land already cleared. There are so many possibilities for this land to make it your own. Being sold AS IS, owner will not make any repairs.