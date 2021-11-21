This is a unique property with a two-story home that has several rooms down stairs, living room, kitchen, formal dinning room, utility room, bedrooms, double vanity in bathroom and another living area with full bathroom and several rooms upstairs which were used as bedrooms, office and crafts. Not all bedrooms are conforming, call agent for more details. The church has 2 restrooms and comes with pews, chairs, organ, piano and sound system. The fellowship hall looks like a little church, with an open area in the front, 3 classrooms and 2 restrooms. There is a lot with a storage building and water/septic already in place, the mobile home does not convey. The property has a pond and farm land already cleared. There are so many possibilities for this land to make it your own. Being sold AS IS, owner will not make any repairs.
9 Bedroom Home in Coward - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Darla Moore Foundation and the Meeting Street Scholarship Fund have formed a partnership to expand scholarship availability to 26 high schools in eight Pee Dee region counties. The announcement was made on Monday at The Continuum in Lake City.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville's next mayor will be Casey Hancock.
- Updated
KELLYTOWN, S.C. – There was a brief flash of panic in Darren Lloyd’s mind.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Fred Carter says he will always cherish witnessing a moment between state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and his wife, Jean, dur…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The services for State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. will be held Friday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person they want to talk to in connection with the Wednesday night armed robbery of a Florence convenience store.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Final preparations for Hugh Leatherman's Friday funeral at the PAC continued Thursday as crews put the finishing touches on the tents that will be the place of the post-funeral reception.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Scranton woman died Friday afternoon in a head-on crash on National Cemetery Road.
- Updated
LAKE CITY, S.C. – There was a time when Emma Louise Hunt didn’t know if she’d ever play golf again, let alone at the college level.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One of the professors who worked with Francis Marion University from close to its inception -- Professor Steven F. Gately -- died last week.