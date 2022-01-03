A1 Index msr
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a black pickup that was last seen early Thursday morning as it drove out of Magnolia Mall wi…
MARION, S.C. – Marion Swamp Foxes baseball is mourning the death of former longtime head coach Don Cribb Friday. The Latta High School baseball coach was battling cancer.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Senate candidate Mike Reichenbach is putting the funds he loaned himself to start his campaign to work. Reichenbach's campaign announced on Monday that it would be making a six-figure purchase of advertising including print, radio and television ads in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 25 Republican primary.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 ove…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Someone told Lake View coach Larry Inman following Thursday’s 59-31 victory over West Florence that his team had just made history.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Another candidate has entered the race for the South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Florence resident and former Seventh Congressional District candidate William "Cowboy" Williams confirmed Tuesday afternoon that he would be running for the nomination alongside former Congressman Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod and activist Gary Votour for the nomination.
FLORENCE, S.C. – A Darlington County woman has been arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Pamplico man.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence pedestrian died Monday night after they were struck by a vehicle.
FLORENCE, S.C. – This year’s West Florence’s squad occasionally pays tribute to the city of Florence’s heritage by donning one of its nickname…