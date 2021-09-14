A1 promos
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A two-agency traffic stop Tuesday ended with two arrests and the seizure of almost a pound of methamphetamine.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Jim Brown was named Business Person of the Year at Thursday's Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Luncheon.
PAMPLICO, S.C. -- A pedestrian is dead and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of the car who killed them.
Congressional candidate: If Joe Biden was a patient of mine, there's no way I'd let him keep his driver's license
CHERAW, S.C. – A Cheraw family doctor has entered the Congressional District 7 race.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Could this be the start of a decline in coronavirus cases in South Carolina and Florence County?
Henry McMaster: We will fight Joe Biden administration 'to the gates of hell' to protect South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. – President Joe Biden's announcement that he will require large employers and federal workers to get vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 provoked a Twitter thread from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. McMaster said on Twitter that the American Dream has turned into a nightmare under Biden and the radical Democrats.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A crowd of Florence County leaders, veterans and veteran supporters gathered under the porch at Veteran Village in Florence to cut the ribbon on the new nursing home built specifically to serve veterans.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- As Thursday morning's retirement ceremony for Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton -- only the first of such ceremonies planned -- there were no fewer than eight different group photos taken with him at the center of the group.
FLORENCE, S.C. – An All-American after last spring, former Lamar star Decobie Durant wants to keep elevating his game at South Carolina State.