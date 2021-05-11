TOP
10 tips for a healthy gut. PAGE C1
Kerry Tharp: Throwback Weekend a rousing success. PAGE D1
FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center announced its 2021 Nurse of the Year Award recipients on Thursday in a ceremony on the hospital lawn.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Marshall McFadden can hardly contain the excitement, his adrenaline in overdrive. It builds as he and his teammates wait for that moment when everything’s on the line.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Dunkin’ may be coming to Hartsville.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have charged a Lake City man in connection with the shooting death of a Timmonsville woman at a Quinby convenience store Saturday.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County law enforcement Sunday served a search warrant at a South Ballard Street residence and, in doing so, seized drugs, guns, cash and arrested three people.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina took another step toward returning to normalcy Thursday afternoon. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday afternoon that he has directed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to terminate the state's participation in all federal pandemic related unemployment benefit programs effective June 30.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington High's Bradley Knox, the reigning Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, will now see if he can achi…
QUINBY, S.C. – The body of a female discovered Sunday morning inside a vehicle of a wooded area of Quinby has been identified.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — For all of the tradition that embodies Darlington Raceway, with the Cook Out Southern 500 and NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, a rarity is actually nearing the Track Too Tough to Tame: A Mother’s Day Cup race — only the eighth in the sport’s 73-year history.
