LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City police officer died Friday as a result of a police pursuit on Matthews Road in Lake City.
When it comes to suffering a possibly fatal heart arrhythmia, a jetliner 30 minutes out of Las Vegas en route to Charlotte might not be the best location, but to have an emergency room physician sitting one row back and a retired nurse a couple of rows forward improves the odds.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
LAKE CITY, S.C. − An Olanta man faced kidnapping and carjacking charges Saturday morning in connection with a Frierson Road incident that happ…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of a local non-profit says that she feels her organization was insulted by the city of Florence. The alleged insult occurred when Pee Dee Healthy Start approached the city in July about scheduling a music festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at a closed street in downtown Florence.
LAKE CITY, S.C. -- A black pickup truck parked outside the Lake City Police Department had a US Marine Corps flag draped across the hood, some balloons, an American Flag and a few flowers on it. By later Saturday afternoon some more balloons and a floral wreath had been added to it.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The alumni of Wilson High School will once again be able to celebrate homecoming with a parade and TigerFest after a year’s hiatus.
Keeping up on the spectacle of South Carolina’s Murdaugh murder case is like riding a land rocket without steering.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to ha…
MULLINS — When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone.